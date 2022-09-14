Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as low as C$9.21. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 204,880 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSZ shares. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.31 million and a PE ratio of 18.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

