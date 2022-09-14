Finer Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 14,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,815. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

