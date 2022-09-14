Finer Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,974 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. 110,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

