Finer Wealth Management Inc. Invests $199,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,298 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 189,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE SXC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 26,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

