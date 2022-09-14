Finer Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $31,865,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 540,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,412,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

