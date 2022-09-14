Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 387,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

