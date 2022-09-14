Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Shares Down 5.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Finnair Oyj Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

