First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 5,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 3,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

First National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.52.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. First National’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

