First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FUMB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

