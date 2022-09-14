FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 98,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 69,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 75.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.