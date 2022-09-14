FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $565,121.46 and $174.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

