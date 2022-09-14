Font Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Font coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $86,013.12 and $78.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. The official website for Font is font.community. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

