Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.