Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
