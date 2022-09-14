Fractal (FCL) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (FCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $364,713.84 and $18,143.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

