Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 22,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Fremont Gold Company Profile

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

