Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.91%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

