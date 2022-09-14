Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $25.50

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

