Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Raised to $25.50

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.