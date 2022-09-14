FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By DA Davidson

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $67.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $91.48. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $97.26 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Booking Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,920.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,906.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2,047.44. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

