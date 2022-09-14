G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 488,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.