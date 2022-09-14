G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 1,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 981,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 346,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.