Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

