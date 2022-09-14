Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 106.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

GLPI opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after acquiring an additional 668,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after acquiring an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 404.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

