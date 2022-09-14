Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 4,263 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 23,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

