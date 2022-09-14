Garde Capital Inc. Buys 3,176 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 199,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,112. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

