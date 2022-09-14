Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,961,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 11,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $65.23.

