Garde Capital Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 364.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,749,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FXE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,263. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

