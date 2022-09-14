Garde Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $349,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $572,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,240 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 116,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

