Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

UBER stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 828,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,300,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.