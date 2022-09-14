Garde Capital Inc. Sells 323 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,540. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

