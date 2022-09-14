Garde Capital Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRVR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,586. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

