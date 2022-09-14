Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Genel Energy Price Performance

Shares of GENL opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.85. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £385.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 182 ($2.20) to GBX 172 ($2.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Read More

