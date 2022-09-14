Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,587 Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

Shares of PYZ traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,668. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

