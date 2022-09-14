Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Avient makes up approximately 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 10,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,215. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

