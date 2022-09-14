Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 4,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

