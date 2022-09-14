Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,933. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.