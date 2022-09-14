Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $581,466.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.96. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genocea Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

