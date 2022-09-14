Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,584.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.39 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.49 or 0.99941965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,471,610 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

