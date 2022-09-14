Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the August 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.99.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.