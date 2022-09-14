goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSY. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$120.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.74. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 25.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.9799989 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

