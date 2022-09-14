GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Trading Up 215.9% This Week

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $11,753.12 and $672.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 215.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

