Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 4133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

