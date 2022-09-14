Gradient Investments LLC Buys 102,574 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2,564,350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,574 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after acquiring an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.40. 6,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

