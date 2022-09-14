Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 4.8 %

UNP traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,127. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.27 and its 200-day moving average is $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.