Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

