Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 74,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,040,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $549.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

