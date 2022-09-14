Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,929,253 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Panther Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124,389 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.