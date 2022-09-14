Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,929,253 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.