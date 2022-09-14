Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.