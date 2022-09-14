Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 330 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

