Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.82

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 21138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Guess’ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $867.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

