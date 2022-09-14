Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.82

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 21138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Guess’ Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $867.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.90.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.